World Soil Day Award presented to Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture

TEHRAN - The 2024 King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award has been presented to the Water and Soil Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This recognition highlights the Islamic Republic of Iran's outstanding efforts in organizing and implementing impactful World Soil Day (WSD) celebrations in 2023.

The celebrations were held from 3 to 12 December 2023 under the theme “Soil and water: a source of life,” engaged over 11 million people, and included more than 3,300 registered events. Key activities included:

* Tree and seed planting in pastures and forests.

* Plastic waste collection drives to reduce environmental harm.

* Soil laboratory tours and street art programmes.

* The creation of regional posters and statues promoting soil awareness.

* Special activities for children, including the “Soil class” campaign.

* Conferences, training sessions, and scientific webinars.

* Art contests (including photography, painting and stories).

The main event was held at the "Khooshe" Meeting Hall of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, with more than 700 attendees, including officials, researchers, farmers, youth, and children.

Coordination efforts involved 32 provincial organizations, educational institutions, environmental agencies, universities, and private companies, led by two national working groups of government, academia, and pioneering farmers.

Award presentation in Thailand

On 5 December 2024, during the WSD celebration held in Pak Chong, Thailand, Safdar Niazi Shahraki, Deputy Minister of Water and Soil and Alireza Esmaeily Falak, Head of International Affairs at the Deputy of Water and Soil, Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, received the award on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The award, consisting of a USD 15,000 cheque and a medal, was presented by the Russian Ambassador in Thailand and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand, FAO's Goodwill Ambassador.

Mr. Falak, who also serves as the Islamic Republic of Iran's national alternate focal point for the Global Soil Partnership (GSP), expressed his gratitude, stating: "We are proud to receive this award, reflecting the Islamic Republic of Iran's dedication to sustainable soil management and awareness raising.

Celebrating World Soil Day, which we have observed since 2016, is a tradition to us, and we are thrilled to win after five years of participation."

Iran celebrates World Soil Day with nationwide campaigns

Key activities were led by the Deputy of Water and Soil of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, in coordination with 32 provincial organizations, the Ministry of Education, the Organization of Environmental Protection, universities, schools, private sector companies, and soil analysis laboratories.

Two national working groups comprising government agencies, academics, private organizations, and pioneering farmers led the campaign, with the support of their provincial counterparts.

Historic commitments and inclusive participation

Last year’s WSD celebrations marked a historic shift in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach to soil management. Senior leaders, including the Supreme Leader, President, and Minister of Agriculture, emphasized the key role played by soil in sustainable development.

For the first time, a dedicated public budget was allocated to sustainable soil management, significantly enhancing the impact and quality of the celebrations.

The campaign also prioritized local involvement, particularly in villages, and actively involved students, women and farmers. Over 236,900 students took part in educational programmes, while 125,760 people attended conferences and training sessions aimed at improving technical knowledge of sustainable soil management practices.

World Soil Day 2024: continuing the momentum

Building on its commitment to sustainable soil management and awareness, the Islamic Republic of Iran is once again uniting for WSD 2024 under the motto “Caring for soils: measure, monitor, manage.”

This year’s celebrations feature a blend of high-level events, activities with soil laboratories, and engagement programmes for children across the country.

Key initiatives include a joint memorandum of agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Education to integrate soil topics into school curricula and cultural programmes, alongside year-round awareness efforts supported by the National Broadcasting Organization.

About the King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award

Established in 2018, the King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award honours individuals or institutions that successfully raise awareness about the importance of soils through impactful WSD celebrations.

Sponsored by Thailand, the award commemorates the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s lifelong commitment to promoting sustainable soil management for food security, poverty alleviation, and environmental restoration.

Previous winners include:

* Practical Action (Bangladesh) in 2018.

* The Costa Rican Soil Science Society (AACS) in 2019.

* The Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Soil Science (ICAR-IISS) in 2020.

* The Nigerian Institute of Soil Science (NISS) in 2021.

* The Institute of Geology, National Autonomous University of Mexico (IGI-UNAM) in 2022.

* The Soil and Fertilizer Society of Thailand (SFST) in 2023.

