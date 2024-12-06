Iranian girls shine at World Math Team Championship

TEHRAN –Two Iranian female students won silver medals at the World Mathematics Team Championship (WMTC) 2024, held in Doha, Qatar, from November 27 to December 2.

Showcasing their mathematical skills and competing against young mathematicians at the intermediate level, Parnian Heidarian and Helena Aqaei also grabbed team awards, IRNA reported.

The event brought together students from 60 countries including Saudi Arabia, India, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Macau, Canada, Bulgaria, Brazil, and Australia.

The three-day event was organized under the theme “Algebra and Balancing”. The event drew young mathematicians from across the globe, challenging them to solve complex problems through individual, relay, and team-based rounds while fostering international camaraderie and collaboration.

It emphasized principles of balance and fairness among nations, blending collaboration and competition in an educational environment that fosters both challenge and learning while strengthening cultural connections among participants.

At the 30th International Mathematics Competition (IMC) held in Bulgaria from July 31 to August 6, 2023, Iranian students ranked 9th.

Ali Mirzaee-Anari, Amir-Mohammad Qavi, Javad Farrokhnejad, and Mohammad Shahverdi Kondori won gold medals, while Mehdi Shavoli Kohshor won a silver medal. Also, Nima Amouei Mobaraki was granted a diploma of honor.

The event was organized by University College London, and hosted by American University in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.

