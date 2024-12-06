Tehran to host Iranian Islamic clothing exhibition 

TEHRAN- The 5th Hoda Iranian Islamic Clothing Exhibition is scheduled to take place at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran from December 11 to 20.

This exhibition will feature a selection of family clothing, with a focus on women's and girls' attire, alongside cultural and ritual products, Mehr reported on Thursday.

A range of items including abayas, headscarves, and hijab essentials designed for families can be found in different sections of the event, the report added.

The aim of this event is to provide affordable and suitable clothing options for consumers, promote modest and chaste attire within the community, and ease access for families seeking a variety of modest clothing.

Previous editions of the exhibition have successfully taken place at the Children and Young Adults Intellectual Development Center and Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

Iranian Islamic clothing is characterized by a unique blend of cultural heritage and religious principles, reflecting the country's diverse history and identity.

Traditional garments such as the chador, a full-body cloak worn by many women, signify modesty and devotion, while colorful patterns and intricate embroideries showcase the rich artistic expressions of Iranian culture.

Over the years, contemporary interpretations have emerged, incorporating modern fashion trends while adhering to Islamic guidelines.

This evolution highlights the dynamic interplay between tradition and modernity in Iranian society, demonstrating how clothing can serve as both a means of personal expression and a reflection of cultural values.

