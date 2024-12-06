Iran eases travel to southernmost Bu Musa Island

TEHRAN - The Iranian government has announced the removal of travel restrictions to Bu Musa Island, making the strategic isle accessible to all Iranian citizens without prior vetting.

Bu Musa’s governor, Morteza Ehtesham, stated on Wednesday that travel to the island has been facilitated with improved transportation options, including daily flights from Bandar Abbas International Airport and the deployment of the passenger ship Almas Qeshm.

Ehtesham also emphasized plans to develop the island’s infrastructure and promote its recreational and maritime attractions through targeted advertising campaigns, Mehr reported.

These measures are expected to significantly ease connectivity between Iran’s mainland and Bu Musa Island to help drive tourism and the local economy, the report said.

“Creating better and more infrastructure for accommodating passengers and necessary advertising to introduce recreational and maritime locations is on the agenda so that we can turn this island into one of Iran's tourist destinations,” Ehtesham said.

The initiative is in line with broader efforts to expand tourism across Iran’s triple islands that is composed of Bu Musa (aka Abu Musa), the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

On November 5, Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, during a visit to Bu Musa, announced the expansion of flight services to and from the island.

Previously, four weekly flights operated by Karun Airlines, Pars Air, and Iran Air served the island, requiring travel permits. From December 7, daily flights will be available, eliminating the permit requirement.

AM