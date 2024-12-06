Tehran, Beijing reaffirm strategic ties, shared global vision during Gharibabadi’s visit

TEHRAN – Iran and China have reaffirmed their strong strategic partnership and aligned positions on key international issues, following consultations between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in Beijing.

Gharibabadi, posting on X, detailed discussions held Thursday which covered a range of topics, including the recent Iran-European Troika talks in Geneva aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The two officials underscored the importance of continued high-level dialogue and closer cooperation within international organizations, according to the Iranian official.

This emphasis on collaboration comes against the backdrop of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Tehran and Beijing, a landmark deal signed in 2021 that encompasses economic, political, and security cooperation across numerous sectors. The agreement aims to significantly deepen the strategic partnership, including through joint infrastructure projects and enhanced trade relations.

Furthermore, Gharibabadi highlighted the shared opposition of both nations to unilateralism and their commitment to strengthening the Global South and promoting equitable global governance. He stressed the need for continuous dialogue and exchange of views to further enhance coordination, particularly regarding legal and international issues.

