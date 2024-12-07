Iran's copper industry to boost power supply with 800 MW of renewable energy

TEHRAN — Iran’s National Copper Industries Company (NICICO) plans to add 800 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to its power supply to address energy imbalances and ensure self-sufficiency, a senior company official said on Sunday.

Gholamreza Molataheri, NICICO Deputy for Strategic Planning, said the company’s “Kimia Project,” aimed at producing one million tons of copper cathode annually, will require 200 million cubic meters of water, 1,800 MW of electricity, and 1,800 million cubic meters of natural gas.

To meet its water demands, NICICO is leveraging two desalination and water transfer pipelines from the Persian Gulf, which will supply water to central Iran. In East Azerbaijan Province, where the Sungoun Copper Complex is located, NICICO will treat wastewater from nearby industrial towns such as Ahar and Varzeqan, reducing reliance on fresh water.

The company is also addressing its energy needs with three 60 MW combined-cycle power plants under construction in Shahr-e Babak, Sarcheshmeh, and Sungoun. These plants will initially operate with gas turbines, with steam turbines added later. A 543 MW combined-cycle power plant is also in the pipeline, bringing total conventional power capacity to over 700 MW.

On renewable energy, Molataheri said a 30 MW solar plant in Shahr-e Babak is now operational. NICICO has signed contracts for three additional 100 MW solar plants and is conducting studies for the development of three 50 MW wind farms. Combined, these projects will add 800 MW of renewable energy to the company’s portfolio.

Iran holds some of the world’s largest copper reserves, making NICICO a key player in the global copper industry. The company’s focus on renewable energy aims to reduce dependency on the strained national grid and support long-term sustainability.

EF/