National campaign on healthy diet underway

TEHRAN –The 15th national campaign to promote healthy diet kicked off on Saturday and will run for two weeks.

Each year, the national campaign is held focusing on a specific point. This year, it is being held with the theme of ‘healthy oil, healthy food, healthy family’. The theme highlights the importance of choosing the right kinds of edible oil and fat, like canola oil, in the diet by clarifying the health risks of trans-fatty acids.

The two-week event aims to raise public awareness, debunk incorrect beliefs about oils and fats, improve nutritional literacy in society, and reduce non-communicable diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

The days of the week are named as follows.

Saturday, December 7, ‘oil, daily intake of cooking oil’

Sunday, December 8, ‘healthy heart with healthy oil consumption’

Monday, December 9, ‘role of media in choosing right kinds of cooking oil’

Tuesday, December 10, ‘canola, a healthy oil’

Wednesday, December 11, ‘oil and incorrect beliefs’

Thursday, December 12, ‘role of nutritional indicator in choosing the right edible oil’

Friday, December 13, vegetable oil or animal fat

Saturday, December 14, ‘frying oil best choice for frying’

Sunday, December 15, ‘health risks associated with trans-fatty acids’

Monday, December 16, ‘oil and weight control’

Tuesday, December 17, ‘maintaining health by modifying oil consumption patterns’

Wednesday, December 18, ‘oil and chronic diseases’

Thursday, December 19, ‘oil and cancer’

Friday, December 20, ‘safe edible oil storage and consumption’



Right to affordable, healthy diet

Every year on October 16, the World Food Day is observed globally. Since food is the third most basic human need after air and water, the day highlights everyone’s right to adequate food.

The event is observed under different themes each year. This year’s theme, ‘Right to foods for a better life and a better future’, not only stressed the right to sufficient food but also highlighted the right to an affordable, varied healthy diet for everyone.

Yet, over 2.8 billion people in the world are unable to afford a healthy diet, and too many people suffer from hunger.

Unhealthy diets are the leading cause of all forms of malnutrition – undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and obesity, which now exist in most countries, cutting across socio-economic classes.

More vulnerable people are often forced to rely on staple foods or less expensive foods that can be unhealthy, while others suffer from the unavailability of fresh or diverse foods, lack the information they need to choose a healthy diet, or simply opt for convenience.

MT/MG