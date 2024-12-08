Unique opportunity to introduce Iran’s heritage to the Chinese

TEHRAN – The major exhibition “The Glory of Ancient Persia” provides a unique opportunity to introduce the ancient heritage of Iran to the Chinese public, the deputy director of Iran National Museum said on Sunday.

Opened on Friday, December 6 at the Xinjiang Autonomous Regional Museum in Urumqi, the exhibition features several thousand years of Iran’s ancient history from the Iron Age to the Safavid period and shows the achievements of this civilization in the field of art, architecture, and other aspects, Fereidoun Biglari explained.

According to the senior archaeologist, this exhibition, which was previously welcomed by fans of Iranian culture and history in Beijing and Shanghai, includes 211 objects.

“The works of this exhibition have displayed about 3000 years of Iran’s history and provided a rare opportunity for Chinese visitors to get acquainted with the ancient culture and civilization of Iran.”

Biglari added: This exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran and with the cooperation of the Chinese government, includes a selection of works from the National Museum of Iran, as well as works from the Persepolis Museum and the regional museums of Rasht and Gorgan.

“This exhibit includes objects from important archaeological sites of different periods such as Persepolis, Pasargad, Chogha Zanbil, Susa, Arjan, Ziviyeh, Hasanlu, Babajan, Kalmakareh Cave, Marlik, Sialk, Siraf, Hormuz, Neyshabur, Takht-e Soleiman and Kangavar, which is a comprehensive view. It presents the cultural evolution of ancient Iran.”

In that regard, Nina Rezaei, the head of Exhibition Affairs of the National Museum of Iran, said: The purpose of the exhibition is to strengthen cultural exchanges between Iran and China, which will continue in the future by displaying works from important Chinese museums in Iran. We hope that this exhibition will bring Chinese visitors closer to a better understanding of Iran’s cultural richness, as well as more familiarity with its history and heritage.

The exhibition will continue until March 2025 and it is expected that thousands of people interested in the history and culture of Iran will visit it, Rezaei said.

