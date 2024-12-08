Government spokesperson calls for dialogue at Iranian university students event

TEHRAN – In a gathering at Allameh Tabatabai University’s Faculty of Law and Political Science, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and mutual understanding in Iranian society.

Speaking on Sunday, Mohajerani addressed a diverse audience of students.

Mohajerani’s address focused on the necessity of dialogue and mutual understanding, which she described as critical for societal progress.

“Do you know why we need unity? Because we don’t give each other the chance to listen,” she said. “We desperately need dialogue, and dialogue stems from awareness. Both the left wing and the right wing must speak, and everyone must listen.”

Mohajerani acknowledged the difficulty of fostering meaningful conversation in the current climate. “Today’s environment is not one of dialogue,” she noted. “A space for dialogue requires inner calm. We need unity within ourselves to truly engage with others.”

She also called for patience and understanding, emphasizing that progress requires tolerance. “For 45 years, we have stood by the slogans of independence, freedom, and the Islamic Republic. We have one Iran, and we all stand for it. Now more than ever, we must listen to each other and stand united.”

The forum gave students a platform to share their grievances, and they did so with fervor.

Some students raised concerns about perceived contradictions in government policy, such as emphasizing the impact of sanctions while allowing the import of luxury goods.

A segment of the audience expressed skepticism about the forum’s format, suggesting it seemed more like a planned event than a space for genuine student-led discussions.

Observations about selective engagement with students were shared, with calls for broader representation and inclusivity.

Students highlighted the need for unity through inclusivity, noting that unity and division can be closely connected. They emphasized that achieving genuine unity requires fairness and open dialogue.

Advocacy for the release of detained students was a prominent theme, with some questioning the necessity of such measures.

Concerns about university budgets were also raised, with suggestions that resources should be distributed more evenly across all student needs.

Students also underscored the importance of universities as spaces for critical thought, vibrancy, and independence.

The spokesperson concluded the session, remarking that: “This country is ours to build, but building begins with the willingness to listen.”