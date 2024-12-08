Families of Iranian advisors martyred in Syria issue statement on Arab country’s developments

TEHRAN – The families of Iranian military advisors who were martyred in Syria during the rise of terrorism in the 2010s, known as "Holy Shrine defenders," have issued a statement regarding the recent collapse of the Syrian government.

The families expressed their deep sorrow over the events unfolding in the region and stated that they understood the pain and sacrifice that the martyrs had endured. They emphasized that the blood of their loved ones had not been shed in vain but had ensured the survival of the revolution and Islam. They added that the martyrs' sacrifice had taught the world a lasting lesson in resistance.

The statement also addressed those who had allegedly questioned the outcome of the martyrs' sacrifices. The families asserted that such individuals lacked an understanding of the true meaning of martyrdom and its eternal significance. They urged these critics to look to history and future generations to appreciate the value of the martyrs' actions.

“Any attempt to create despair or spread rumors is the enemy's desire. Such actions only weaken unity and serve the enemy's agenda. The enemy is employing psychological operations and sedition to inject despair into the people.”

In closing, the families of the martyrs reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Resistance front and called for unity in the face of the enemy's machinations.

