Iran to open trade center in Belarus

TEHRAN - The Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran announced the opening of a trade center in Belarus during an upcoming visit by Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to the Eurasian country.

According to a report by IRNA, Akbar Godari emphasized the significance of trade relations with Belarus, noting that Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, and Iran’s free trade agreement with the bloc is expected to be ratified by the Iranian Parliament soon.

“This agreement provides significant competitive advantages for us. Moreover, Belarus has faced sanctions following the Russia-Ukraine war, creating new opportunities for Iranian companies,” Godari said.

The official highlighted that Iran exported approximately $20 million worth of goods to Belarus while importing around $60 million last year.

Key Iranian exports include advanced polymers, powder paints, light oils, pistachios, and kiwis. In return, Iran imports potash fertilizers, lightweight fibers, optical lenses, and polyamide yarns.

While acknowledging a trade deficit with Belarus, Godari stressed that Iran’s exports to Belarus have high added value, with an average price of over $900 per ton—significantly higher than the $250-$300 average for Iranian exports overall.

Imported goods, meanwhile, largely consist of essential raw materials or items not produced domestically.

The 17th Iran-Belarus Joint Commission meeting, chaired by Iran’s Minister of Industry Mohammad Atabak, is scheduled for December 9-11 in Belarus.

EF/