National Research, Technology Week to be held

TEHRAN -The National Research and Technology Week is scheduled to be held from December 13 to 19.

Each day of the week will focus on a specific theme.

Friday, December 13, ‘Research and technology lay the basis for progress and surge in production’

Saturday, December 14, ‘School, the foundation of research and technology’

Sunday, December 15, ‘Researchers and technologists are the forerunners of scientific authority’

Monday, December 16, ‘University's interaction with society and industry essential for surge in production’

Tuesday, December 17, ‘Unity between seminary and university, synergy for national consensus’

Wednesday, December 18, ‘Research and technology drivers of scientific diplomacy’

Thursday, December 19, ‘Research and technology, public participation’

Also, on the occasion of National Research and Technology Week, the National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science plans to hold 26 educational, technological, promotional, and scientific programs.

The event will feature 11 lectures and workshops, two field operations on the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and 6 programs for students to visit the research institutes.

It will also serve as a platform for the introduction of two new technological products, as well as five new technological projects.

The programs will also include field operations to monitor coral reefs’ health in Chabahar, the Persian Gulf, cleaning up Makran coasts, gathering samples from the beaches in Hormozgan province, participating in the meeting held for the presidents of coastal universities, and attending provincial exhibitions.

The workshops and lectures will focus on the following topics.

On December 11: ‘Educational workshop on mangrove forests: efficient carbon storages to moderate global warming ‘Methods for measuring the origin and amount of carbon storage’

On December 14: Biogeochemistry of suspended particles in the Sea of Oman, Mapping of coastal ecosystems (mangrove forests) and wetlands (coral reefs) using commercial drones

Monitoring coastal and inland water quality using remote sensing technology: requirements for field observations

Sea surface temperature and the health of coral reefs in the Persian Gulf.

On December 15: Functional diversity of phytoplanktons in the Persian Gulf

Assessing the capacity of launching shark tourism in Chabahar

Microplastics: an emerging threat to environmental sustainability ‘case study: Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman’

On December 17: Atmospheric and oceanic systems governing the Antarctic continent

Tsunami caused by a landslide in the south of the Caspian Sea.

Microplastics and heavy metals in coastal environments: values of ecosystem services.

Iran targets world’s 12th spot in science production

Despite ongoing sanctions, Iran is planning to elevate the country’s ranking for scientific productions from currently 17 to 12 by 2027.

Due to sanctions, economic restrictions, and the limitations on publishing papers by Iranian scholars, particularly during the last three years, Iran’s ranking in scientific productions has lowered from 15 to 17, Shahin Akhoundzadeh, an official with the health ministry, has said.

The country’s advancement in science production requires compensating for the regression in research and technology through providing funds, facilitating research, and promoting meritocracy which will reduce young elites’ migration, as well, the health ministry’s website quoted Akhoundzadeh as saying.

Scientific associations grow by 23%

The number of scientific associations as one of the pillars of science in the country has increased from 322 in the Iranian year 1392 (2013 -2014) to 396 last year (ended on March 19), signifying a 22.9 percent growth.

Interdisciplinary and humanitarian associations have experienced the highest growth. Within a decade, the number of interdisciplinary and humanitarian associations has increased from 50 and 102 to 85 and 142, respectively, IRNA reported.

Scientific associations have always played an essential role in producing knowledge and achieving scientific development.

They are the main foundation of institutions beyond political, racial, ethnic, religious, and sexual boundaries.

Scientific associations have emerged in response to the needs of the world of democracy and the enhancement of human solidarity. They have also created an appropriate environment for free thinking and the establishment of a culture of conversations.

Their Independence from governments in finance and human resources, speed of action, high decision-making power, limited bureaucracy, and flexible mechanism bolster their efficiency at national and international levels.

MT/MG