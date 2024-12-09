We must speak frankly with Russia

TEHRAN - In a note, Sobh-e-No discussed the events in Syria and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government and wrote: What happened in Syria in terms of political sociology is a "riot" and not a revolution or a social movement.

But Russia's approach to this story is instructive. Russia has no allies except its interests. It is important to understand Russia's international views because the Syrian issue, unlike previous years, is not Putin's issue. This is while Iran has been accused by Europe of backing Russia in the Ukraine war. A strategic partnership is relevant when both parties benefit from each other. We need a frank dialogue with Russia. In this conversation, it should be emphasized that Bashar's overthrow was a big defeat for Moscow. The overthrow of the Assad government is an Israeli plan to repel the immediate threats to the Tel Aviv regime. The Israeli regime sees its security in Iran's insecurity. Therefore, there is no doubt that this balance of fear must continue on the part of Iran against this regime.

Etemad: Iran fighting in four fronts

In an interview with Nader Entessar, a prominent emeritus professor from South Alabama University, Etemad examined various aspects of the recent developments in Syria and the future of the ongoing conflicts. He said: The reality is that Netanyahu's ultimate goal is to cause changes in the region, and we are witnessing that Tel Aviv is taking steps to achieve its goals. The main purpose of these changes is to weaken Iran as a regional player. Israel seeks to weaken the Axis of Resistance and turn Iran into a weak and ineffective country. Iran is now in a state of war in terms of military, economy, politics, and diplomacy. Iran is facing its opponents on these four fronts. The military front is only one of these dimensions, and the political, economic, and diplomatic fronts are other wars in which Iran is involved. The reality is that Iran can play an important role in cooperation with Russia in Syria, but as long as Russia is not actively involved, Iran will face serious challenges alone.

Iran: Critical situation in the region

The Iran newspaper discussed the critical situation in the region in an interview with Hakan Topkoroglu, the deputy chief of the Turkish Homeland Party. He said: The Golan Heights are very strategic for Israel and since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, Israel has been continuously strengthening its position in this region. With the recent conflicts in Syria, Israel has tried to stabilize its position in the Golan Heights and prevent the influence of Iran and Hezbollah in this region. Russia, Iran, and Turkey all fear that a long war will lead to more refugee flows and more regional instability. A kind of ceasefire has taken place between Russia and Turkey with the consent of Iran. Also, the possibility of peace with the mediation of the United Nations to achieve a lasting solution is more. Ankara, Tehran, and Moscow are likely to negotiate an agreement similar to the one reached in 2020, but with a much larger area under Tahrir al-Sham’s control, including Idlib and Aleppo.

Arman-e-Melli: New conditions of the region

In an interview with Mehdi Motaharnia, an analyst on Middle East issues, Arman-e-Melli discussed Iran's new challenges. He said: The scenario that the West has put on the agenda is to put Tehran in a deadlocked situation. This situation will create a new environment based on which internal and external economic pressures will be imposed on Iran. Tehran should either use the tools of diplomacy to reduce tensions and reach an agreement, or put the battlefield activity back on the agenda. Neither the Islamic Republic nor other countries in the region have yet reacted to the fall of the Syrian government. But there is a possibility that a dialogue will take place with the new ruler of Syria, Tahrir al-Sham. A dialogue that will probably take place with the green light from Iran, America, Russia, China, and the European Union. According to the indications, we will probably see more flexibility from Tehran.