President Pezeshkian emphasizes decentralization to improve management efficiency

TEHRAN – On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke on the sidelines of a nationwide governors' meeting, stressing the importance of decentralizing decision-making to improve management efficiency across the country.

"We will strive to shift focus from Tehran to the provinces to make management tasks more efficient," Pezeshkian stated. He highlighted the ability of provincial governors to manage and execute responsibilities in their regions just as the President does at the national level.

Regarding this year’s budget, the President confirmed that it was calculated in the usual manner but emphasized that future budgets would incorporate political considerations after adopting new approaches and reaching a common understanding.

The nationwide governors' meeting took place at the Ministry of Interior, with the President participating in the discussions.