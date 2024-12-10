Knowledge-based firms manufacture 768 marine, port, telecom components

TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based private firms have produced 768 marine, port, and telecommunication-electronic components, showcasing the growing trust of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in domestic expertise and innovation, a senior official said.

Ali Fathi, deputy for Engineering and Infrastructure Development at the PMO, highlighted the initiative as part of Iran’s broader strategy to promote local production and economic resilience, saying: "In alignment with the Leader’s emphasis on boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency, the PMO has prioritized equipment maintenance, port and marine component production, and telecom-electronic advancements."

At the 8th Transportation, Logistics, and Related Industries Exhibition, which is due to be held from December 16 to 18 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, 220 new components across port, marine, and telecom-electronic sectors will be showcased for experts, innovators, and the public.

Boosting domestic production amid sanctions

Fathi emphasized the PMO’s commitment to leveraging domestic capabilities, particularly through collaboration with knowledge-based companies. "This effort not only counters unjust sanctions but also prevents currency outflows, creates sustainable employment, and advances the country’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities to a global standard," he stated.

He cited successful examples of domestic innovation, saying the approach has sparked significant growth and optimism among industry stakeholders. "The support provided aligns fully with Iran's long-term maritime development policies, the 20-Year Vision Plan, and the country’s seventh development program."

Supporting innovation and domestic production

The initiative focuses on achieving self-reliance by fostering innovation, localizing production, and strengthening domestic supply chains for vital spare parts and equipment. "With PMO’s backing, I am confident that we will soon be able to domestically produce most spare parts and equipment required for port and maritime operations," Fathi said.

He also referred to a successful consultative meeting in March 2024, where PMO executives and leaders of knowledge-based firms discussed strategies to address equipment needs and expand domestic production.

The upcoming exhibition will display components and technologies identified as priorities across Iran’s ports, including first-time productions. "More than 220 components, including those newly developed or requiring initial production, will be exhibited across marine, port, and telecom-electronic sectors," Fathi said, inviting local producers to participate actively.

Fathi expressed optimism that more companies will step forward, noting PMO's past success in supporting domestic firms to meet spare part requirements for port operations.

The 8th Transportation, Logistics, and Related Industries Exhibition runs from December 16 to 18 in Tehran. The event provides a platform for specialists, manufacturers, and visitors to engage with locally produced components and explore new technological demands.

