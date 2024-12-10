Sprinter Safarzadeh aims to win gold at 2028 Paralympics

TEHRAN – Iranian Para athlete Hajar Safarzadeh has revealed she is aiming to win a gold medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Safarzadeh claimed a silver medal in the women’s 400 meters T12 of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

She crossed the line with a time of 55.39 seconds. Cuban sprinter Omara Durand Elías seized the gold with 53.59 seconds and the bronze medal went to Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk with 55.67 seconds.

“I started my training just three weeks after 2024 Paralympics and I train twice in a day. I am going to improve my record because I have to participate in the world Championships and then I will compete at the 2026 Asian Para Games,” Safarzadeh told Tehran Times.

“I competed at the women’s 400 meters T12 and 200 meters T12 in Paris and want to participate in more disciplines to improve my chance of winning medal. My main goal is to win a gold medal in Los Angeles,” she added.

“I am well aware that how difficult is to win a medal in the Paralympics but I will do my best to make my dream come true,” Safarzadeh concluded.