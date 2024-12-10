Tehran hosing exhibition of poultry, livestock, related industries

TEHRAN- The first Iran Exhibition of Poultry, Livestock, and Related Industries (IPL EXPO 2024) kicked off on Tuesday at Tehran’s Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center.

The executive director of the first specialized exhibition of livestock, poultry and related industries stated that the purpose of holding this exhibition is to transfer experience and technologies in the livestock and poultry industry and to show the capabilities of the country in this field.

Mehdi Masoudi said that 170 domestic companies and 20 representatives from other countries participated in the first specialized exhibition of livestock, poultry and related industries in Tehran.

He added that this exhibition will continue to work in an area of 14,000 square meters in Tehran's Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition until December 13.

