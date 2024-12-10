Iran participates at First International Literature Forum in Moscow

TEHRAN- The inaugural International Literature Forum, organized by the Association of Writers and Publishers Unions of Russia (AWPUR), has concluded in Moscow on Monday, bringing together esteemed writers, translators, and scholars from 35 countries.

Among the diverse participants from countries such as Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Zimbabwe, China, India, the UAE, Serbia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and South Africa were notable figures from Iran, showcasing the nation's rich literary culture on the global stage.

TV BRICS was the international media partner of the event.

The forum served as a vibrant platform for dialogue, featuring 16 roundtable discussions that covered a wide range of topics, including the role of writers in society, the preservation of literary heritage, and the support of creative initiatives. Environmental issues and the impact of artificial intelligence on cultural life also featured prominently in the discussions.

A key focus of the event was the translation industry, with Iranian translator Zahra Mohammadi emphasizing the importance of contemporary translations of Russian classics into Persian. "There is a pressing need for new translations. Initial translations often came through intermediary languages. Language evolves, and with that, interest in literary studies grows. Whereas there was once a Russian department only at Tehran University, now we have institutions training Russian translators across the country," Mohammadi stated.

AWPUR Chairman Sergey Shargunov stressed the significance of fostering international dialogue among diverse cultures. "It is crucial for representatives of different traditions to engage regularly. This exchange of creative ideas and energies is immensely beneficial," he noted, expressing optimism for future international collaborations.

The forum closed with a captivating literary and musical program performed by actors from the Pyotr Fomenko Workshop Theatre, leaving attendees inspired by the shared celebration of literature.

Founded in 2020, AWPUR unites major professional communities, including the Union of Writers of Russia and the Russian Book Union, and is dedicated to supporting writers while promoting Russian culture and language abroad, positioning itself as a vital player in the global literary landscape.

