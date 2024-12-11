Foolad beat Al Ahly in 2024 FIVB Club World Championship

TEHRAN - Reigning Asian champions Foolad Sirjan Iranian defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly 3-1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19) in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship 2024.

Opposite Ali Hajipour led the team’s offense with 23 points and Abdelrahman Elhossiny scored 14 points for Al Ahly.

Foolad had defeated Italian giants Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Iranian team will meet Brazil’s Praia Clube on Thursday.

The competition is being held in in Uberlândia, Brazil.