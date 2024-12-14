Shahdab out of 2024 FIVB Club World Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian side Shahdab Yazd lost to Ciudad Voley of Argentina 3-1 (25-23, 25-25, 17-25, 25-18) on Saturday and failed to advance to the 2024 FIVB Club World Championship semifinals.

Shahdab had lost to Italian giants Trentino Itas and defeated Brazilian Sada Cruzeiro.

Foolad Sirjan, another Iranian team, will play Sada Cruzeiro and Italian teams Cucine Lube Civitanova and Trentino Itas will lock horns with each other.

The 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship is the 19th edition of the competition. It’s being held in Uberlândia, Brazil, from Dec. 10 to 15.