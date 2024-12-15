Foolad to play Lube in 2024 FIVB Club World Championship bronze medal match

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foolad Sirjan Iranian will meet Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship bronze medal match.

Brazilian side Sada Cruzeiro defeated reigning Asian champions Foolad 3-1 (25-23, 25-11, 23-25, 26-24) in the semifinals.

Olympic champion opposite Wallace de Souza had another great performance, leading the Brazilian side with 21 points (19 kills, two blocks). His teammate in the successful Brazilian campaign at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Lucas Saatkamp added another 17 (12 kills, three blocks, two aces), three more than fellow middle blocker Otávio Pinto.

Opposite Ali Hajipour, who kept playing through an injury, was Foolad’s most productive player with 14 points (nine kills, four blocks, one ace). Outside hitter Amin Khalili came next, with 12 points, all in kills.

The two most successful teams in the FIVB Club World Championship history, Italy’s Trentino Itas and Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro will battle for the title of the 2024 edition of the tournament on Sunday.

Five-time champions Trentino and four-time winners Sada Cruzeiro will feature in the tournament’s gold medal match, which is scheduled for 14:30 local time (17:30 GMT) at the Sabiazinho Arena, in Uberlândia, Brazil.

Earlier, at 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT), Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova and Foolad will play for bronze.