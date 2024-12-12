Esteghlal advance to Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Mes Kerman 1-0 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Thursday.

Gustavo Blanco found the back of the net in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium four minutes into the second half.

Esteghlal were reduced to 10-mn one minute later after Arash Rezavand was shown a red card.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Sepahan are defending champions.