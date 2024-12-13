Tehran cinematheque to review Alfred Hitchcock’s “Spellbound”

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen English film director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1945 movie “Spellbound” on Monday.

The screening will be followed by a review session by Iranian film critic and scholar Mohammad Hashemi.

"Spellbound” is a psychological thriller that delves into themes of identity, obsession, and the subconscious mind through the unfolding love story of Dr. Constance Petersen and a mysterious man who assumes another's identity.

Set in a mental hospital in Vermont, the film introduces Dr. Constance Petersen, a dedicated psychoanalyst who is perceived as cold and unfeeling by those around her, including an unsuccessful suitor and colleague. The hospital undergoes significant changes when Dr. Murchison, the director, is forced into retirement due to a nervous breakdown, making way for the young and charismatic Dr. Anthony Edwardes. Constance is unexpectedly drawn to Edwardes, and their mutual attraction blossoms into a romantic relationship.

However, the enchantment is disrupted when Constance observes Edwardes' peculiar phobia concerning parallel lines against a white background. When she realizes that his signature on an autographed book does not match the one on hospital documents, a sudden dread arises, leading her to confront Edwardes. He reveals himself to be an impostor, confessing to her that he has killed the real Dr. Edwardes and taken his place, but suffers from amnesia concerning his true identity. Constance believes he is an innocent man burdened with guilt.

As the plot unfolds, the impostor, who adopts the name "John Brown," mysteriously disappears overnight. Concerned for his well-being, Constance tracks him down to a hotel in New York City, where she persuades him to allow her to analyze him, convinced that psychoanalysis might unlock his memories. They visit Dr. Alexander Brulov, Constance's mentor, who helps them interpret a vivid and enigmatic dream that "Brown" recounts, revealing hidden truths about his psyche.

The dream sequence serves as a pivotal moment, hinting at the traumatic events that led "Brown" to assume Edwardes' identity, including a tragic childhood accident resulting in his brother's death. As Constance and "Brown" continue their psychoanalytic journey, they deduce that "Brown" is indeed and was originally John Ballantyne, who witnessed the death of Edwardes in a skiing accident.

Their investigation leads them to the Gabriel Valley ski lodge, where the truth begins to unravel. Constance learns the real circumstances of Edwardes' death and ultimately predicts that Murchison, the former director, harbored animosity toward Edwardes. In a gripping confrontation, Murchison reveals his culpability in Edwardes' murder, which had been obscured by the impostor's narrative.

As tensions escalate, Murchison takes a tragic turn, seemingly attempting to silence Petersen. However, the tables turn when she deftly manipulates the confrontation, leading to Murchison’s self-inflicted suicide. This climax serves as a cathartic release for both Petersen and Ballantyne.

In the end, the resolution finds Petersen and Ballantyne—now recognized as wrongfully accused—together, embarking on a new journey as a married couple, leaving the trauma behind as they receive blessings from Dr. Brulov at Grand Central Terminal. "Spellbound" intricately weaves psychological suspense with romance, culminating in a powerful narrative about love, loss, and redemption against the backdrop of the complexities of the human mind.

Based on Hilary Saint George Saunders and John Palmer's 1927 novel, "Spellbound" stars Ingrid Bergman, Gregory Peck, and Michael Chekhov. Released on Halloween 1945, it became a box-office success, earning $6.4 million in the U.S. and winning an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Alfred Hitchcock, renowned as the "Master of Suspense," was an influential English film director, producer, and screenwriter known for his distinctive style and psychological thrillers. Born in 1899, Hitchcock began his career in the silent film era before achieving prominence in both British and American cinema.

Hitchcock's innovative techniques, including the use of suspense, visual storytelling, and unconventional narrative structures, set him apart. He directed classics such as "Psycho," "Rear Window," "Vertigo," and "North by Northwest," each showcasing his ability to manipulate audience emotions. His work often explored themes of obsession, identity, and fear.

SAB/



