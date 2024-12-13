Aghazadeh mansion: a gem of Iranian architecture in Abarkouh

TEHRAN - Located in the historical heart of Abarkouh, Yazd province, Aghazadeh Mansion stands as a testament to the elegance and ingenuity of Iranian traditional architecture.

Once the residence of Seyyed Hassan Abarkouhi, a wealthy figure from the Qajar era, this stunning historical house has become a must-visit destination for architecture enthusiasts and cultural travelers alike.

Constructed from adobe, clay, and brick, the mansion is built around a central courtyard with a design optimized for different seasons. The courtyard features a serene stony pool that adds freshness and charm, particularly enhancing the ambiance of the hall.

Aghazadeh Mansion is most renowned for its windcatcher (badgir) and Kolah Farangi, which are architectural marvels of their kind.

Rising to a height of 18 meters and spanning an area of 18 square meters, the two-story windcatcher is adorned with 19 air vents. These vents are meticulously designed to provide natural cooling to the rooms below, making the mansion a prime example of sustainable architecture from centuries ago.

Adjacent to the windcatcher, the Kolah Farangi features intricate stalactite decorations and serves to brighten the interiors, creating a harmonious balance of light and ventilation.

Aghazadeh Mansion's iconic windcatcher is so significant that it has been featured on the Iranian 20,000 Rials banknote since 2004 and used to adorn various export products.

Abarkouh itself is steeped in history, located at a crossroads of ancient trade routes connecting Shiraz, Isfahan, and Yazd. Visitors to the city can also marvel at the 4,000-year-old cypress tree, a living relic of the past inscribed on the National Heritage List.

AM