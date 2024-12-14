Tehran hosting intl. branding, marketing exhibition

TEHRAN – The 20th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Advertising, Branding, Marketing, Export Chain and Related Industries kicked off at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds on Friday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 150 domestic and foreign exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services at this four-day exhibition.

Key themes of this event include advertising and branding, marketing, digital advertising, television, radio, print, environmental and interactive advertising, content marketing, social media, inbound marketing, printing and laser machines, design and printing services, as well as exhibition services and equipment.

