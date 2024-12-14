Hamas reiterates efforts to end Israeli aggression in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reaffirmed on Saturday its commitment to ending the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza, highlighting its significant efforts to engage positively with all initiatives aimed at halting the aggression, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement marking the 37th anniversary of its founding, Hamas emphasized its openness to “serious and genuine initiatives to stop the aggression and crimes of the occupation against our people, while firmly adhering to the rights, principles, and aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

In its statement, Hamas asserted that the Palestinian people have the “absolute right, capability, and free will to determine their future and organize their internal affairs independently,” rejecting “any international or Zionist projects aiming to dictate Gaza’s future in line with the occupation’s interests.”

