Transport minister highlights key role of transport sector in economic development

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has underscored the pivotal role of the transport sector in driving economic and social growth, marking the country’s National Transport Day.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sadegh congratulated transport employees and emphasized the sector’s substantial contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP).

“Transport across various sectors plays a decisive role in fostering economic and social development in societies,” she said.

Sadegh further called for raising public awareness about the significance of transportation in all aspects of daily life, highlighting its essential role in connecting communities and supporting economic activity.

National Transport Day, celebrated annually on December 16, acknowledges the contributions of those working in the transport sector across Iran.

