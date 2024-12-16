Let's start law enforcement diplomacy with traffic management

TEHRAN - Today, countries start by focusing on common problems and turn the resulting experiences and even knowledge-based ideas into exchangeable products in the development of international relations and cooperation.

The chief of the law enforcement force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has put this issue on the agenda as a priority and, in this regard, he has traveled to several countries and has hosted several police chiefs and ministers, as well.

In this line, the traffic police have also called upon ambassadors and diplomats residing in Iran, as well as overseas Iranian ambassadors and diplomats and other international organizations and institutions to develop relations by putting the issue of traffic management on the agenda, which fortunately is far from political profiteering due to its community-oriented educational and research nature.

We hereby invite you to share your country's experiences and studies on police management and traffic safety with the police. This transfer of experience can be definitely in the form of holding educational workshops, providing research results, inviting to travel and visit, holding joint conferences, or buying modern technologies and equipment, etc.

There is no country away from the problem of traffic. The problem is only different in quality and quantity. Of course, countries that have experienced the same problems such as old roads, the high number of low-quality cars, disorderly motorcycle riders, and unbalanced urban development have a higher priority in transferring experiences. In this regard, new technologies with the priority of artificial intelligence should not be overlooked.

My office in the Traffic Police welcomes this systematic, purposeful, and smart cooperation. Of course, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be the legal conduit for this cooperation and the transfer of experiences and technology based on existing protocols.