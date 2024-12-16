Tehran, Persian Gulf Cooperation Council discuss regional collaboration

TEHRAN – Alireza Enayati, the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), at the council's secretariat in Riyadh on Monday.

The meeting, characterized by a friendly and cordial atmosphere, focused on enhancing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation among Persian Gulf countries and Iran.

During their discussions, both officials underscored the importance of continued dialogue and positive interactions between Iran and the PGCC member states. They explored various avenues for collaboration in sectors such as trade, security, and cultural exchange, aiming to address shared challenges and seize opportunities for mutual benefit.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both officials reiterated their commitment to ongoing dialogue and cooperation. They emphasized the necessity for further engagement in various fields to enhance understanding and collaboration between Iran and the Persian Gulf states.