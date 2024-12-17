Iran highlights youth empowerment, innovation at annual industry festival

TEHRAN – Iran's 18th Festival of Young Producers and Managers, alongside the 16th event honoring prominent figures in industry, mining, and trade, was held in Tehran.

In this event, the organizers emphasized the critical role of youth empowerment, innovation, and efforts to prevent brain drain, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

In a keynote address at the event organized by the Iranian Young Industry, Mining, and Trade House, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh underscored the need for greater support of young entrepreneurs to foster “hope” and “vitality” across the nation.

"Today, Iran more than ever needs a sense of optimism among its youth, who are the builders of our future," Hassanzadeh said, commending the government for appointing younger individuals to key positions in recent months. He emphasized that promoting fairness and equal opportunity among the younger generation requires both state policies and active engagement from entrepreneurial youth.

Hassanzadeh acknowledged persistent challenges hindering young Iranians from finding their footing, despite widespread access to higher education. He pointed to gaps in practical, skill-based training and broader socio-cultural issues as contributing factors.

“Entrepreneurial youth and young managers hold a dual social responsibility. Not only must they succeed in their fields, but they must also guide and lead others who require mentorship,” he added.

The official expressed hope that greater collaboration among young leaders could instill “unprecedented levels of hope and vitality,” positioning Iranian youth as global examples of success.

Highlighting concerns over the emigration of skilled workers, the ICCIMA head called for concrete measures to retain talented youth, particularly in the industrial and trade sectors.

“Industry leaders and trade organizations must create effective mechanisms to identify and engage young, skilled professionals in key decision-making positions. When this effort becomes widespread, not only will we retain talent, but we may also reverse migration trends,” he stated.

According to official data, approximately 100,000 young Iranians emigrate annually. Hassanzadeh proposed joint initiatives with universities to tackle this issue, including internship and scholarship programs aimed at integrating students into industries before graduation.

"We need grassroots, nationwide movement where young professionals and organizations take the lead. Until then, retaining our brightest talents will remain an elusive goal," he stressed.

Hassanzadeh revealed ongoing discussions with Iran's Ministry of Science to introduce job placement scholarships but noted delays due to recent changes within the ministry.

