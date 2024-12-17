‘Rasht-Astara railway a top priority for Iran’s logistics network’

TEHRAN – Iran's Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has identified the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as a top logistical priority to enhance regional connectivity, a senior official said.

Saeed Rasouli, acting deputy for transportation at the ministry, described the country’s comprehensive transport plan as a valuable logistical framework based on territorial planning, integration, and efficiency.

“The overall structure of this project has been defined, but engaging the private sector and transport associations is essential to its successful execution. I will regularly hold discussions with these sectors to gather their input,” Rasouli stated, emphasizing the need for proper implementation of the strategy.

Highlighting progress on the Rasht-Astara railway, Rasouli said the project remains a key logistical priority for Iran, as it would further integrate the country’s rail network with neighboring states.

“Expanding rail connections to border regions and linking them to neighboring countries’ networks is critical and has the full support of the government,” he noted.

Rasouli added that a recent high-level meeting demonstrated advancements in the project's technical, financial, and legal aspects, underscoring its significance for Iran’s regional trade and logistics goals.

EF/MA