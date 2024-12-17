Warmer temperature, lower rainfall forecasted

TEHRAN –According to the Metrological Organization, the weather is forecast to get 1 ° C warmer than normal, and the precipitations are expected to decrease till the end of next week (December 27).

On December 20 and 21, the maximum temperature will drop, but from then on it will get warmer, ISNA quoted Ahad Vazifieh, an official with Metrological Organization, as saying.

This week, the average temperature from the western to the central parts of the country is between normal and 2 °C below normal. However, in the eastern half of the country, the situation is different. The temperature in the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Yazd, Kerman, Semnan, and Sistan-Baluchestan is about 1 to 3 °C, and in western parts of Khorasan Razavi, it is up to 6 °C colder than normal.

Next week, the country is expected to get 1 °C warmer than normal. A warmer air mass will replace the current cold air. The temperature in the eastern half of the country, including the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, and Sistan-Baluchestan will increase by 2–4 °C. The air temperature in the western regions is forecast to be 1-2 °C above normal, the official noted.

The official went on to say that low rainfall is expected this week and next week.

From the beginning of the current water year (September 22) till December 15, the average rainfall was recorded to be about 33 mm, indicating a 36 percent decrease compared to the long-term average which is 53 mm, Vazifeh stated,

In the current water year, all provinces had received low rainfall, except North Khorasan and Mazandaran where precipitations were normal or slightly above normal.

The recorded rainfall in Mazandaran province has amounted to 266 mm compared to the average recorded rainfall of 209 mm. The province has received 57 mm more rain.

Precipitations in East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, and Tehran provinces have been 56 percent, 67 percent, 57 percent, and 36 percent less than normal.

During the same period, the weather was on average 1.4 °C warmer than normal. Since November 21, the beginning of the last month of the fall, the recorded temperature has been on average 9.9 °C, about 0.8 °C more than the normal temperature, which is 9.1 °C.

Over 250mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with receiving 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

The low precipitations at the beginning of the previous water year were worrisome, but the volume of precipitations improved with the passage of time.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate water deficit in the country, some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

A total of 10 provinces received less than normal rainfall.

According to the latest reports, the total amount of recorded rainfall in the previous water year (ended on September 23) amounted to 252.7 mm, which signifies a 19 percent increase compared to 212.9 mm rain received in the water year before (September 2022 –September 2023).

Compared to the long-term figure, 248.7, it shows a two percent increase.

