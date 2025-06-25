Culture minister appreciates art and culture figures’ display of solidarity with homeland

TEHRAN – The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in response to the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran, said in a message: “In recent days, we witnessed a display of solidarity and unity from the cultural, literary, artistic, and media communities with their motherland. The intellectuals of culture and art, like other Iranians, once again demonstrated—by setting aside differences in taste, criticism, and disagreement—that their hearts beat for Iran during historic turning points. Their pens, thoughts, and creations became weapons in service of national unity and the strength of this sacred soil”.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to the brave sons of this land in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and all the emergency and military institutions of the country who, over the past 12 days, stood firm and valiantly defended our territorial integrity and national dignity,” Seyyed Abbas Salehi was quoted as saying by Honaronline.

“The memory of the innocent martyrs of this illegal aggression—whether military or civilian, child or elderly, woman or man—will remain eternally alive in the hearts of every free Iranian. The history of this country has always honored the martyrs who died for their homeland,” he added.

“Truly, the powerful presence of people from all walks of life—culture, politics, sports, media, and other social spheres—across diverse opinions and tastes, standing beside the great name of Iran, created an epic of solidarity that foiled all the evil schemes of the child-killing, criminal Zionist regime,” the minister underlined.

“This very truth was also clearly expressed in the illuminating message of the Supreme Leader, and it must become the guiding principle for all branches of government and the state moving forward. We must recognize that no shield or defense is stronger than the bond of hearts united with one another and with their homeland,” Salehi noted.

“In this regard, we cannot overlook the tireless efforts of the media community—photographers, videographers, concerned social media users, and organizations and individuals who, on their own initiative, worked to create content that lifted the public’s spirit, reinforced social calm, and inspired bravery throughout society,” he stated.

“I also send special thanks and greetings to the artists who, through their performances, presence among the people, and the presentation of cinematic, musical, and other forms of artistic expression, brought comfort to anxious hearts and kept the light of hope shining in this ancient land,” the minister continued.

SS/

