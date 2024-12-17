At least 13,500 Israeli soldiers wounded during the Gaza war

Over 13,500 soldiers and officers have been wounded during Israel's war on Gaza, with about 1,500 of them sustaining injuries on two separate occasions, the Israeli war ministry said.

The report highlights that 287 soldiers suffered head injuries, 87 of which are categorized as severe, and 10 soldiers are now confined to wheelchairs as a result of their wounds, Middle East Eye reported.

Additionally, the ministry stated that 37 percent of the injured personnel sustained limb injuries, with the majority being bone fractures.

Mental health challenges have also emerged as a significant concern, affecting approximately 5,200 soldiers. Of these, 3,350 are dealing with anxiety, depression, and adjustment difficulties, while 1,300 have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The figures underscore the heavy toll the war has taken on the physical and mental well-being of military personnel.