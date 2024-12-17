Tourism minister attends Ancient Civilizations Forum in Yerevan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, traveled to Yerevan, Armenia, on Tuesday morning to attend the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum, established in 2017, is made up of ten countries: Iran, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru, China, Iraq, Egypt, Mexico, and Greece.

In 2023, Iran assumed the presidency and hosting responsibilities for the Forum. In previous meetings, the Islamic Republic proposed measures to combat the trafficking of cultural heritage and advocated for the return of stolen and looted historical artifacts.

Yerevan is scheduled to host the Forum on December 18.

AM