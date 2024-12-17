Iran FM says not surprised with sudden fall of Assad ruling system

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Islamic Republic expected the ousted Syrian government to show some flexibility and involve the opposition in the governing system but it refused.

“It was expected officials in the government to show flexibility and to share power with the opposition but it did not happen,” Araghchi wrote in the Lebanese newspaper al-Nahar on Tuesday.

Araghchi said long before the toppling of the Bashar al–Assad government Iran had reached the conclusion that the central Syrian government will face serious challenges in ruling the country.

The chief diplomat also said Iran has always been in contact with the Syrian opposition groups.

He also said Iran had suggested the Assad government that it was imperative to enter political dialogue with those opposition groups that were not linked to terrorism.

The Syrian government was toppled in just 11 days. The opposition forces captured major cities one after another and the Syrian government was overthrown on the morning of December 8.

The Iranian foreign minister also said he was not surprised at all with the sudden fall of the Syrian government.

“I personally did not see these developments as unexpected.”