Developing renewables key to address energy imbalances

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Yazdan Rezaei has said expanding renewable energy capacity is essential to address the country’s energy imbalances, IRNA reported.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event honoring research and technology achievements in the water and electricity industries, Rezaei emphasized the importance of solar panel production with the support of knowledge-based companies.

The official highlighted the necessity of developing both small- and large-scale energy storage systems to optimize renewable energy use. “Knowledge-based companies must focus on localizing technology in this sector,” he added.

The deputy minister underscored the importance of ensuring water and electricity security, stressing that smart technologies must be prioritized in these industries.

Rezaei also pointed to the Ministry of Energy's goals for efficiency optimization and performance enhancement in the water and power sectors, noting that research and development efforts should focus on resolving critical issues.

EF/MA