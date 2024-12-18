Intl. environmental exhibition kicks off

TEHRAN –The 22nd international environmental exhibition started on Wednesday in Tehran with the theme of ‘public involvement, green economy, sustainable future’.

The five-day event will focus on ‘economic environment, environmental economy’ to highlight the importance of social responsibility in protecting the environment.

The exhibition aims to raise public awareness about environmental issues, provide an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and experiences among experts, specialists, and environmental activists, and introduce and encourage the use of innovative solutions and advanced technologies to reduce fuel and energy consumption.

The event also seeks to persuade industries, mining, and petrochemical units to support the preservation of plant and animal species and encourage them to take steps toward enhancing air quality.

