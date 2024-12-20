Commodities worth over $8b exported from Bushehr province in 8 months

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, non-oil goods valued at $8.185 billion were exported from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – November 20).

Ali Soleymani, an official with the province’s customs department, put the weight of the exported commodities at 22.076 million tons.

He said 213 types of products have been exported from the province to 47 countries in the first eight months of the present year.

According to the data previously released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports increased by 18 percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, compared to the same period last year.

Iran exported 103.558 million tons of goods valued at $38.152 billion in the mentioned eight months, also registering a 14.66 percent rise in terms of weight, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Islamic Republic also imported 24.525 million tons of commodities worth $45.127 billion in the said eight months.

The country’s trade balance was negative $7.0 billion in the eight months mentioned, according to IRICA.

China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India were the main export destinations of Iranian goods during the mentioned period.

These countries accounted for 82.29 percent of the weight and 82.94 percent of the value of the country's total non-oil exports.

The UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, the Russian Federation, and India were also the top sources of imports for Iran in the first eight months of the current year.

MA