Iran demands investigation into murder of two nationals in France

TEHRAN — The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the French government to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic murder of two Iranian nationals during a violent attack in northern France.

On December 14, a 22-year-old man shot and killed five people near Loon-Plage, not far from Calais in northern France. Two Iranian men, aged 19 and 30, who were living in a local migrant camp were among the victims. Following the incident, the Iranian Embassy in Paris promptly contacted relevant French authorities to demand accountability and justice for the victims.

In a separate statement on Friday, Vahid Jalalzadeh, Deputy for Consular Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, and Iranians of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

He highlighted the need for a serious follow-up by French security and judicial authorities, urging them to provide transparent updates regarding the investigation. The official emphasized the importance of identifying, prosecuting, and punishing those responsible for the heinous act.

“In discussions with the French Embassy in Tehran, the Iranian Ministry underscored the necessity for a comprehensive judicial inquiry and criminal prosecution of the assailant,” Jalalzadeh stated, assuring that the ministry will persist in its efforts to protect the rights of Iranian citizens abroad and facilitate the repatriation of the victims' bodies to Iran.

As investigations continue, French police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the attack, although their identity has not yet been disclosed.

The deaths of these two Iranians have sparked outrage and concern within the Iranian community and beyond, with calls for greater protection of individuals against racially motivated violence.

Reports show that despite the impact of these events on the approximately 500 residents of the camp, including many families, no psychological support has been put in place. French police have yet to identify the shooting as a hate crime.

