Discover intricate craftsmanship and vibrant designs of Hamedan carpets

TEHRAN - Hamedan carpets, renowned for their intricate craftsmanship and vibrant designs, have a long-standing heritage in Iran's carpet weaving tradition.

As one of the country's prominent centers of carpet trade, Hamedan has played a pivotal role in the production of Iranian rugs, particularly during the Qajar dynasty. Through established trade routes, carpets from Hamedan and other regions like Arak and Kerman were transported to Iraq, other Arabian countries, and Europe.

These carpets, often referred to as "Mosul rugs" in Europe, are valued for their distinctive village style. Despite the lack of extensive historical documentation, Hamedan’s carpet-making history is believed to span over 400 years.

A notable example includes Shah Tahmasp of the Safavid dynasty gifting a carpet to the Ottoman Sultan Soleiman, underscoring the cultural significance and antiquity of Hamedan’s weaving traditions.

Hamedan carpets are typically classified into two categories based on their origin: rural and village. Rugs from surrounding areas like Tuyserkan and Nahavand often employ single-weft weaving, while others use double-weft techniques.

The Turkish knot is the preferred method, prized for its speed and precision. Stretching methods incorporate both Persian and Turkish styles, and the carpets are distinguished by their long threads, which are trimmed manually using hand scissors.

The designs of Hamedan carpets are predominantly geometric, with occasional curvilinear motifs. Vibrant and diverse, their color palette includes shades such as bright green, yellow, gold, orange, blue, bright pink, crimson red, dark brown, cream, turquoise, black, and natural wool hues.

These unique features and the skilled craftsmanship have made Hamedan carpets a treasured representation of Iran's rich cultural and artistic legacy.

