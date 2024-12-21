U.S. tells al-Jolani: no support without Iran's removal from Syria

TEHRAN – In a recent statement on social media platform X, Mojtaba Amani, Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, shed light on the conditions set by the United States for the new rulers of Syria, particularly focusing on the controversial figure of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

According to Amani, The U.S. has conditioned any support for Syria's future government on its commitment to barring Iranian presence. This condition follows a meeting between a U.S. representative and al-Jolani, during which Washington emphasized the importance of distancing the new regime from Iranian influence.

Amani drew parallels between the current situation and past U.S. policies, recalling how similar demands were placed on other Arab figures, particularly regarding former Egyptian President Muhammad Morsi.

"The U.S. insists on a Syrian leadership that aligns with its interests by sidelining Iran," Amani stated. "This pattern of behavior is not new; it mirrors what we saw with Morsi, where the promise of support quickly turned into betrayal when conditions were not met."

Armed factions led by the HTS launched a surprise offensive on Syria’s northwestern Aleppo province in late November. In the face of the Syrian army’s lack of resistance, they quickly advanced towards Damascus and brought the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8. Assad was regarded as a close ally of Iran.

