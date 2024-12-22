Army chief commends Palestinian Resistance for revealing ‘true nature’ of Israel

TEHRAN – Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief Commander of Iran's Army, offered high praise for the Palestinian Resistance and its fighters in Gaza, asserting that their actions serve as an accurate reflection of the true character of the Zionist regime and its partners.

Speaking on Sunday, General Mousavi expressed admiration, stating that the Palestinian Resistance, through its extraordinary resilience, has created a new understanding for the world, exposing the deceptive nature of Western and Israeli criminals and hypocrites. “Greetings and mercy to the Palestinian Resistance, which, through its astonishing steadfastness, has opened a new scene for the entire world, revealing the true nature of criminals, liars, and hypocrites to the world and history,” he remarked at a Tehran ceremony.

The military official indicated that without the path of resistance, highlighting the Palestinian cause through standard means would have been both a prolonged and incredibly costly undertaking. "However, today, the name of Palestine and the cause of its resistance resonate in the hearts and minds of all truth seekers worldwide.”

General Mousavi also observed that nations choosing to abandon resistance have come to understand that the consequences of surrendering are far more severe than the challenges of maintaining a firm and determined stance.

