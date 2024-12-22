Leader’s advisor, Chinese envoy talk bilateral and regional cooperation

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, held a meeting with Cong Peiwu, the Chinese Ambassador to Iran.

According to Iranian media, the two officials reiterated the enduring relationship between Iran and China and discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

This high-profile dialogue underscores the growing significance of Tehran-Beijing relations in an ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.

The meeting followed a noteworthy discussion three days earlier between Ambassador Cong and Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, where the two officials explored various aspects of Tehran-Beijing relations, including cooperation on international issues and strategic interactions.

Larijani, a seasoned politician and former Speaker of the Parliament, has played a prominent role in shaping Iran's relationship with China.

In 2019, he visited China to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, emphasizing Iran's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative along with political, security, and economic cooperation.

Larijani was subsequently tasked by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, to negotiate and manage the 25-year strategic agreement with China, concluding his role in this capacity in 2021 when the pact was signed.

The agreement aims to strengthen economic ties, particularly in the energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors, with China committing to substantial investments in Iran's development projects.