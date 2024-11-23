China will continue cooperation with Iran under any circumstances, says envoy

TEHRAN – China's Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, has reaffirmed Beijing's steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Tehran, highlighting the robust nature of their strategic partnership in a recent interview with Tasnim News Agency.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly develop its friendly cooperation with Iran," the ambassador said, underlining China's resolute stance on the bilateral relationship.

Referring to the economic ties between the two nations, Cong highlighted China’s status as Iran's premier trading partner.

“Iran continues to serve as a vital oil supplier to China while successfully expanding its market presence through specialized products, including citrus fruits, pistachios, carpets, and handicrafts,” the ambassador added.

Cong highlighted the shared heritage of Iran and China along the ancient Silk Road, noting that their bilateral relationship has transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership with various dimensions.

"Despite international pressures and changing global dynamics, China has maintained its commitment to developing strong ties with Iran," Ambassador Cong emphasized, positioning the relationship as fundamental to both nations' strategic interests and regional stability.

The ambassador noted that a major milestone in bilateral cooperation was reached in July with the launch of the first "Qom-Yiwu" freight train journey, showcasing the practical execution of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Iran's relationship with China reached new heights with the signing of a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement in March 2021, establishing a comprehensive framework for collaboration across political, economic, cultural, and defense sectors. This agreement, initially proposed during President Xi Jinping's 2016 Tehran visit, is believed to demonstrate both nations' determination to withstand external pressures.

Ambassador Cong also emphasized Iran's strategic importance both historically and in the contemporary context of the BRI.

He noted Iran's consistent participation in the China International Import Expo, describing it as "an important platform for Iranian products to integrate into the Chinese market and enter the global market."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ambassador Cong emphasized that the diplomatic relationship between the two nations has gained additional momentum through Iran's recent integration into major intragovernmental frameworks.

Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was formalized during its 23rd virtual summit in July 2023, followed by its inclusion in BRICS alongside several other nations in early 2024.

The expanded BRICS alliance now represents approximately 40% of the global population and a quarter of the world's GDP, marking a significant shift in international economic and political dynamics.