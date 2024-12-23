Gaza situation ‘nothing short of an apocalyptic nightmare’

We reported earlier how Oxfam said Israeli authorities only allowed 12 aid trucks into besieged northern Gaza in the past two and a half months.

Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam policy lead in the occupied Palestinian territory, told Al Jazeera the figure demonstrates how the resources going in are just a drop in the ocean.

“This is not aid, this is cruelty. And when those supplies do get in, they are followed by shelling and destruction of the very places people are sheltering,” she said from Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

“People are now scared to go out and get the aid on the trucks because there’s been follow-ups of air strikes after trucks were delivered.”

Khalidi described the situation in Gaza as “nothing short of an apocalyptic nightmare”.

She said the Israeli military has created a vacuum in the enclave and an environment where looting and violence happen due to the desperation of the population.