Iranian sculptor brings artistic exchange to northeastern China

HARBIN (China) - Iranian sculptor Mohammadmoslem Saeid has embarked on his first ever journey to Northeastern China since December 22, where his passion for art meets an exciting new challenge: ice sculpture. While known for his skills in wood and stone carving, Mohammadmoslem has recently expanded his craft to the icy medium. His visit to China is part of a broader effort to foster cross-cultural dialogue, and one of the highlights of his trip is participating in an ice sculpture competition in Changchun, which is not far from China's famous winter city of Harbin.

"I came for art," Mohammadmoslem shared with enthusiasm. "I've heard so much about Harbin's ice sculptors from my artist friends, and I'm excited to learn from their expertise. Sculptors around the world can teach each other, and I believe that communication through art is essential."

The competition was organized by Zhang Xin, one of Harbin's most esteemed ice sculptors, and his colleagues in the industry. He underscores the importance of such exchanges in cultivating a global artistic community and the significance of further international collaboration.

Zhang Xin carving an ice sculpture in the Ice and Snow World, China, December 16, 2024. /CGTN Caption

"Ice sculpture transcends language and culture," Zhang explained. "We want artists from all over the world to come together, share techniques, and explore new ideas based on different cultural backgrounds. Events like this allow us to create a shared space for artistic growth." Zhang has devoted much of his career to tell China's rich cultural history to the world through ice, such as carving intricate depictions of ancient relics like the jade Bi during his time in Norway. For him, the opportunity to collaborate with artists like Mohammadmoslem is an exciting and vital aspect of the evolving ice sculpture tradition.

Ice sculpture of Temple of Heaven in Harbin Ice and Snow World, China, December 21, 2024. /CGTN Caption

Harbin Ice and Snow World Opens Its Gates

For Mohammadmoslem Saeid, the competition is only the beginning of his stay in China. He also plans to visit Harbin, the holy land of China's ice and snow art, to experience its world-famous ice sculptures firsthand.

And his desire is now within reach, as the 26th Harbin Ice and Snow World officially opened on December 21, 2024. This year, the winter wonderland spans over one million square meters—about 140 football fields—bringing together breathtaking ice sculptures, thrilling attractions, and a celebration of international culture.

The 26th Ice and Snow World opens in Harbin, China, December 21, 2024. /CGTN Caption

Sun Zemin, Vice Director of the Marketing Department of Harbin Ice and Snow World, shared the efforts made to enhance the experience for international visitors. "Bilingual and multilingual guides have been installed throughout the park, along with machines that allow guests to purchase tickets using their passports. We want to showcase the warmth and hospitality that Harbin is famous for," he explained.

A Tribute to the 2025 Asian Winter Games

This year's Ice and Snow World also shines a spotlight on the upcoming 2025 Asian Winter Games, with the theme "Dream of Winter, Love Among Asia." The park features special ice sculptures that pay tribute to iconic landmarks from 42 member countries, including Iran, and 3 regions of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The 26th Harbin Ice and Snow World opens in Harbin, China, December 21, 2024. /CGTN Caption

Iranian visitors may feel like home when they stand in front of the stunning ice rendition of Iran's "Azadi Tower" in the Western Asia section – capturing the tower's significance as a symbol of freedom and peace in the country's contemporary spirit.

Ice sculpture of "Azadi Tower" in Harbin Ice and Snow World, China, December 23, 2024. /CGTN Caption

The 2025 Asian Winter Games will be a momentous occasion, and Iran is preparing to send 14 athletes to compete. The event, taking place in February, is set to highlight the athletic talents of Asian countries in sports like ice hockey, skiing, and figure skating. With Iran's athletes gearing up for the games, the ice sculptures in Harbin offer a creative and celebratory preview of the spirit of the games—one that blends athleticism with cultural exchange.

In the coming weeks, as Harbin continues to attract visitors from across the world, the fusion of art, culture, and sport will stand as a testament to the power of international collaboration. For Mohammadmoslem, and many other international artists, the journey to Harbin will be an unforgettable adventure into the heart of a winter wonderland that unites global creativity under a blanket of ice and snow.