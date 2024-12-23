Gaza death toll surpasses 45,300

The death toll from the continued Israeli onslaught on Gaza has reached 45,317, with 107,713 wounded, according to the latest update from Gaza's Health Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said nearly five dozen people were killed and dozens more were injured in the past 24 hours.

The ministry reported that many bodies remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as ambulances and civil defense teams struggle to access the affected areas due to relentless bombardments.