Serge Joncour’s “Human Nature” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the novel “Human Nature” written by French novelist Serge Joncour has been released in bookstores across Iran.

The book has been translated by Esmaeil Karamnejad and published by Negah Publication in 384 pages, Mehr reported.

For the first time, he found himself alone at the farm, with no sound whatever from the livestock, nor from anyone else, not the least sign of life. And yet, within these walls, life had always won through.

In 1999, as France prepares to see a new millennium, the country is battered by apocalyptic storms. But holed up on the farm where he and his three sisters grew up, Alexandre seems less afraid of the weather than of the police turning up. Alone in the darkness, he reflects on the end of a rural way of life he once thought could never change. And his thoughts return to the baking hot summer of 1976 when he met Constanze, an environmental activist who fell for the beauty of the countryside and was prepared to use any means to save it.

When his three sisters escape to the city, Alexander is left to run the family farm. Though reluctant, he commits himself to honoring the traditional methods that prioritize the welfare of his cattle, and produce the highest quality meat. But the world around him is changing. The insatiable appetites of supermarkets and fast-food chains demand that standards must be sacrificed for speed. As Alexandre struggles to balance his principles and his livelihood, he is drawn to the beautiful Constanze, part of a group of environmental activists keen to draw him into their cause. Farmers use ammonium nitrate and so do eco-terrorists.

Joncour’s impassioned, ambitious novel charts three decades of political, social, and environmental upheaval through the lives of a French farming family, as the delicate bond between the human and natural worlds threatens to snap.

Serge Joncour, 63, is a French novelist and screenwriter. He was born in Paris and studied philosophy at university before deciding to become a writer. His first novel “Vu” was published in 1998. His 2016 novel “Repose-toi sur moi” won the Prix Interallié.

