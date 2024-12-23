TEHRAN - Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to the words of the Leader of the Revolution about the Axis of Resistance.

The paper said: The Leader of the Revolution pointed to the issue of proxy forces that is always raised and emphasized by the media and Western and regional authorities, saying "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not need a proxy force." The forces that are members of the resistance front are the forces that existed even before the revolution and have been fighting against the Zionist regime. With the Islamic revolution in Iran, the forces of the resistance front gained strength and power, and Iran supported them because of their resistance against the common enemy, which is Israel, America, and their allies. The forces of the Resistance Front are not proxy forces of Iran. But proxy forces are obedient to America. They do not do anything without American’s permission. Currently, complex changes are on the way, and these changes will be formed by strengthening the resistance front and its course will be changed, as predicted by the Leader of the Revolution.

Jam-e-Jam: Iran's fundamental role in West Asia

In an analysis, Jam-e-Jam dealt with the meeting of the American and European delegations with HTS leader al-Julani in Damascus and wrote: It must be said that America has always sought to expand its dominance and influence in the West Asia region and the countries member to the Axis of Resistance. This issue has two main reasons: one is to weaken the growing power of the Axis of Resistance centered on Iran, and the second is to secure the interests of arrogant countries through looting the property and natural resources of those countries, such as Syria. But another important point in these meetings and exchange of messages is that it shows special coordination in the West, America, and Israel to put pressure on Syria and public opinion to prevent the presence of Iran in Syria, and this only shows they are fearful of Iran’s positive and powerful presence in the region. The West and America have not yet understood that if Iran is present anywhere, it is to fight terrorism. The pressure by the West, particularly the United States, on the new rulers of Syria is to reduce the strength of the resistance front and prevent the increase of Iran's power and influence in the region as Iran has always been the frontrunner in the fight against terrorism and domination by America and the Zionist regime in the region.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Iran is absent from economic corridors

In a note, Donya-e-Eqtesad addressed Iran's absence in the global competition for corridors. It wrote: Iran has been practically ignored in major projects such as China's Belt and Road and Trans-Caspian projects. Various corridors for trade have been proposed and built in the region in recent years. Iran should take first place in both the Middle Corridor (also called TITR - Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), and INSTC, but it has lagged behind its neighbors, forcing rivals and even allies such as China and Russia to look for alternatives. Due to Iran's delay in completing the Rasht-Astara railway, China chose the Trans-Caspian alternative to deliver goods through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to the Black Sea, Turkey, and Europe. Due to some tensions in Iran-Azerbaijan relations over Azerbaijan's plans to build the so-called Zangezur Corridor, Baku is less willing to facilitate the operation of the INSTC corridor through Iran. Therefore, Iran is losing money in this lucrative area and is losing a key tool to replace oil revenues.

Hamshahri: Syria is new playground against Tehran

Hamshahri wrote: "Isolation of Iran in the region" is one of the main approaches pursued by the Washington-Tel Aviv axis in recent months. This policy has gained momentum with the fall of the Assad government in Syria. Accordingly, confronting Iran's role in the future of Syria has been determined. While developments in Syria are still the focus of international and regional media, the Americans are implementing a new anti-Iran project in Damascus. According to this strategy, we have witnessed extensive actions from the Zionist-Western axis to realize it. In such a situation, however, the realities in the region show that the approach of isolating Iran has not achieved results for the enemy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is advancing its political-economic diplomacy at regional and international levels with an ever-increasing dynamism. An example is the recent visit of the Iranian President to Egypt.